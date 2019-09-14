Ashling Moloney talks about what inspires her

Tipp star player Ashling Moloney says soaking up the atmosphere and expressing yourself is the way to make the most of an All Ireland final.

The star player from Cahir said that listening to Tipp hurler Noel McGrath speak about making the most of the opportunity is something that inspired her ahead of the final.

Tipp take on Meath hoping to win their second All Ireland in three years and go into the game injury free.

Star player Ashling told Tipp FM that what fellow Tipp player Noel McGrath said at the time of his All Ireland final resonated with her.