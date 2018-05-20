Anticipation mounts ahead of mammoth Munster Championship opener

All roads lead to the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon as Tipperary’s Senior Hurlers face Limerick in their opening Munster Championship game.

Up first the minors take on their Treaty counterparts – with throw in at 12 noon- with full coverage on Tipp FM in association with Shu 4 You.

The big game of the day gets going at 2pm, with Michael Ryan’s men facing John Kiely’s charges.

Having needed extra time in the league semi final to overcome Limerick – Tipperary are in for a strong challenge today.

Michael Ryan says all of the games in Munster could go any way…



Meanwhile, Limerick Manager John Kiely has been reflecting on the composure his side showed in the League semi finala gainst Tipperary.

The principal of the Abbey School in Tipperary town says he expects anpther tight game today…

