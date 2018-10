Carrick on Suir’s Miriam Daly placed 5th in her heat and 13th overall in the women’s 400-metre hurdles at the Youth Olympics last night.

Meanwhile, two Irish boxers must shake off the disappointment of semi final defeats, and fight for bronze medals.

Sligo flyweight Dean Clancy will face Brazil’s Luiz Chalot de Oliveira in Buenos Aires this evening.

While Leitrim’s Dearbhla Rooney goes up against the Kiwi, TeMania Shelford-Edmonds.