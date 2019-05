It was a Sunday to savour for young Killenaule rider Andrew Slattery who won the last two races at the Curragh at odds of 13-2 and 50-1.

Slattery, who is the son of trainer Andy, teamed up with Dermot Weld to land the Boodles Handicap on Dalton Highway…

But a bigger shock was to follow half-an-hour later as he guided rank outsider Telepathy to glory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden for trainer Tommy Shaw.