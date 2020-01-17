Sandra Farrell

My vision for Tipperary:

As a businesswoman, community activist, charity worker and volunteer working for 20 years with the disadvantaged and the elderly, I offer solutions not soundbites, practical measures for delivering a Better Way For Tipperary on the major issues affecting the constituency: health, housing, rural crime, broadband, and jobs.

My priorities:

Restoring 24-hour emergency services at Nenagh Hospital is a priority.

Reform the Fair Deal scheme so squeezed families with ageing parents and dependent children are not unfairly financially penalised if they rent out a house belonging to a relative who has moved into a nursing home.

Increase the Fair Deal and Home Care budgets to free up 700 hospital beds occupied due to delayed discharge of elderly patients and transfer those patients to home care or to the 2,000 nursing home places, which are currently vacant.





Increase the number of community Gardaí; set up community CCTV schemes across the country, and reverse the downgrading of Garda Divisional Headquarters in Thurles.

My experience:

Member of Fianna Fáil Ard Comhairle; Founder of Nenagh Food Bank; founder Nenagh Christmas Day Dinner service; former Mayor of Nenagh, founding member of Mid-West Hospital Campaign; North Tipperary Businesswoman of the Year. Member North Tipperary Hospice Movement. Operator of Pattersons Nursing Home, Roscrea. The only female candidate in North Tipperary.