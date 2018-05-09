A Quick Cuppa with… Noel McGrath

The Tipperary GAA Hurling Legend, with Loughmore in his heart and sport in his soul!

What’s your favourite song?

‘I don’t like Mondays’, by The Boomtown Rats!

Are you a Tea or Coffee person?

Tea!

Who did you last compliment and why?

Oh possibly someone at training last night when they did something well – I haven’t been talking to many people today yet – its early!

What sports do you love outside of GAA?

Golf – (quickest answer of the interview!)

If you were a crayon, what colour would you be?

Blue maybe – don’t know why!

What’s your favourite item of clothing?

I would definitely say runners! They count as clothing!

If you found €5 on the street, what would you do?

I’d look around to see if anyone had just dropped it, maybe put it into a charity box after that!

If you weren’t in your current job, what would you like to do?

Be a professional sportsperson.

What song would tell the story of your life?

Ooh, I don’t know! I’m a person that loves music but I never know the name of songs , or the words! So thats a tough one – one to think about!

Who is the most famous person’s number in your phone book?

It would be someone on the Tipp team – thats it – Pádraic Maher? – nobody world famous anyway!

What’s the last meal that you had?

It was my breakfast – porridge!

What was the last TV show that you watched?

Narcos on Netflix.

 