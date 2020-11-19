“They will carry the spirit of Bloody Sunday” – Seamus McCarthy on Munster Final

The chair of the Tipperary Bloody Sunday Committee says the gravity of the centenary will weigh heavily on Tipp footballers this weekend.

The highly anticipated Munster final clash falls on the weekend of the 100 year anniversary of the event when 14 people lost their lives at Croke Park after British soldiers opened fire.

Tipperary corner-back Michael Hogan was among those killed.





Speaking to Tipp FM Sport, Seamus McCarthy says the players will be thinking of him and the others on the day:

“They will carry Michael Hogan and they will carry the spirit of Bloody Sunday onto the pitch next weekend.

I’m sure that will ensure there’s enough motivation for them to perform at their very best and wouldn’t it be wonderful.

What a moment it would be if we could win that Munster final on the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.”

