Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore Wins at Leopardstown

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore got her second Grade One win of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival today.

The Killenaule native guided the Henry De Bromhead trained A Plus Tard to victory in the Steeplechase today – causing another shock.

The 5-year-old, who Blackmore also rode to victory at Cheltenham earlier this year, came in ahead of the favourite – the Willie Mullins trained Chacun Pour Soi.





Ordinary World, who’s also trained by De Bromhead was third.

In the other Grade One of the day, the Novice Hurdle, 20-year-old Jack Kennedy guided the Gordan Elliott trained, Gigginstown House Stud owned 10-to-11 odds on favourite Abacadabras to victory.