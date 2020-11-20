Tipperary teams to be announced live on Tipp FM this evening

The Tipperary hurling team to play Galway and the football team to play Cork will be announced this evening here on Tipp FM.

They will be announced live during the Tipp GAA Club Draw show from 8.30pm later today.

For the hurlers, Liam Sheedy will be boosted by the returns of Barry Heffernan and Seamus Kennedy from injury.





While for the footballers, Jack Kennedy and Steven O’Brien are in the hunt to return from injury in time for Sunday’s game.

Cork are heavy favourites for the Munster Final but Tipp captain Conor Sweeney believes that anything can happen…

“I just think on any given day, anything can happen. Especially this year with straight knockout, you have to believe that you’re going to win these games.

“I don’t think Cork would’ve taken it that they had no chance (against Kerry), they obviously believed that they could’ve beaten Kerry and we’re no different.

“We’re approaching the Munster Final knowing that we have a chance and it might only be a small chance but it’s a chance none the less.

“It’s down to ourselves, it’s there for us now, we just have to go and grasp it.”