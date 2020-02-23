Tipperary GAA players to wear new commemorative jerseys

The Tipperary Bloody Sunday Commemorative Committee have announced that the Tipperary football goalkeeper jersey from 2021 will be the iconic white and green jersey to honour the Tipperary team that played on Bloody Sunday.

There will also be an image of Michael Hogan woven into the sleeve of the Tipperary Blue and Gold Jersey to honour the Tipperary footballer who lost his life on Bloody Sunday.

Speaking at the Tipperary Bloody Sunday Commemoration launch last evening, committee chairman Seamus McCarthy explained when the new commemorative jersey would be worn.