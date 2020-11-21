Tipperary footballers looking to make amends for 2016 Munster Final

Following the defeat of the Tipperary hurlers, attention now turns to the Tipperary footballers.

They take on Cork on Sunday in the Munster Final at half-past-1 in Páirc Uí Chaiomh.

Tipperary last reached a Munster football final in 2016, where they were beaten by 10 points against Kerry.





Former Tipp midfielder George Hannigan thinks that some players will be looking to make amends for their last Munster final appearance in 2016:

“I suppose the one thing that would probably wrangle with some lads is probably our performance in the 2016 final against Kerry below in Killarney.

“We started off well on the day but I don’t think there was a sense of a situation of a team freezing or anything, it was just a case of we didn’t put a performance in on the day.

“Maybe, there was question marks over lads fitness and so on and it kind of came through on the day but besides that game, there’s plenty of experience in the team.”