Tipperary camogie team to face Cork and Waterford in National League

Tipperary’s senior camogie team get their league campaign underway on May 15th.

The fixtures have been released this afternoon from the Camogie Association.

Bill Mullaney’s side play Cork in their first game before playing Waterford the week after.





The top two teams from the group of three will progress to the knockout stages.

There’s three groups, with two of the three group winners being drawn straight to the semi-finals.

The other group winner will be drawn with the three group runner-up in the quarter-finals.

The final is set to take place on the weekend of June 19th/20th.

Group 1

Galway

Clare

Limerick

Group 2

Cork

Tipperary

Waterford

Group 3

Kilkenny

Dublin

Offaly

Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021

G1 Galway v Clare, Limerick BYE

G2 Cork v Tipperary, Waterford BYE

G3 Kilkenny v Dublin, Offaly BYE

Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021

G1: Clare v Limerick, Galway BYE

G2: Tipperary v Waterford, Cork BYE

G3: Dublin v Offaly, Kilkenny BYE

Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021

G1: Limerick v Galway, Clare BYE

G2: Waterford v Cork, Tipperary BYE

G3: Offaly v Kilkenny, Dublin BYE

Sat/Sun 5th/6th June 2021

Div 1 Quarter-Final

Sat/Sun 12th/13th June 2021

Semi-Final/ Relegation play-offs

Sat/Sun 19th/20th June 2021

Final

Relegation finals

Sat/Sun 26th/27th June 2021

Final Replay