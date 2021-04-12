Tipperary camogie team to face Cork and Waterford in National League

Tipperary’s senior camogie team get their league campaign underway on May 15th.
The fixtures have been released this afternoon from the Camogie Association.
Bill Mullaney’s side play Cork in their first game before playing Waterford the week after.
The top two teams from the group of three will progress to the knockout stages.
There’s three groups, with two of the three group winners being drawn straight to the semi-finals.
The other group winner will be drawn with the three group runner-up in the quarter-finals.
The final is set to take place on the weekend of June 19th/20th.
Group 1
Galway
Clare
Limerick
Group 2
Cork
Tipperary
Waterford
Group 3
Kilkenny
Dublin
Offaly
Round 1: Saturday 15th May 2021
G1 Galway v Clare, Limerick BYE
G2 Cork v Tipperary, Waterford BYE
G3 Kilkenny v Dublin, Offaly BYE
Round 2: Sat 22nd May 2021
G1: Clare v Limerick, Galway BYE
G2: Tipperary v Waterford, Cork BYE
G3: Dublin v Offaly, Kilkenny BYE
Round 3: Sat 29th May 2021
G1: Limerick v Galway, Clare BYE
G2: Waterford v Cork, Tipperary BYE
G3: Offaly v Kilkenny, Dublin BYE
Sat/Sun 5th/6th June 2021
Div 1 Quarter-Final
Sat/Sun 12th/13th June 2021
Semi-Final/ Relegation play-offs
Sat/Sun 19th/20th June 2021
Final
Relegation finals
Sat/Sun 26th/27th June 2021
Final Replay