Tipp meet Limerick in Munster U21 semi final this evening

Tipp entertain Limerick in the Munster U21 hurling semi final in Semple Stadium this evening.

It’ll be a tough task to overcome the treatymen, who tasted All Ireland glory at this level last year.

This Limerick team features a number of senior inter-county stars including Kyle Hayes and Seamus Flanagan.





However Tipperary are approaching the game with a quiet confidence, with preparation having gone well for the clash.

Manager Liam Cahill says he’s hoping to give Tipperary supporters something to shout about…

Throw-in is at 7.30 this evening – Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game is brought to you in association with Liberty Pharmacy, Liberty Square, Thurles.