The Tipperary Senior camogie team will launch their National League Division 1 campaign tomorrow.

Tipp face Limerick at the LIT Gaelic Grounds as part of a double header with Limerick and Galway who play beforehand in the Allianz National Hurling League.

Manager Bill Mullaney recently named Aoife McGrath and Cait Devane as joint captains of the team, and said both have tremendous leadership qualities.





Throw in at the LIT Grounds is at 4.30pm.