‘There’s a lot of happy faces smiling down on us’ David Power on historic victory

“There’s a lot of happy faces smiling down on us” says Tipperary football manager David Power.

His side made history yesterday when they overcame Cork to claim the Premier’s first Munster Football title since 1935.

Much of the build up surrounding the game was focused on the centenary of Bloody Sunday.





And speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Power mentioned the impact wearing the Bloody Sunday commemoration jerseys had on the players:

“It was an honour to be wearing that jersey today, the players were just honoured and we kept it at that because for us, that was the best way to represent Tipperary.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of happy faces smiling down on us today.

“For all the football family, it’s for them. It’s for everyone that has contributed whether it’s a parent, player, coach, whoever, it’s for ye today.

“That’s what it’s about. It’s not about any one individual, it’s about Tipp football here today.”