Slattery, Ryan & Kennedy receive All-Star camogie awards

There was three All-Star awards for Tipperary players at last night’s virtual Camogie All-Stars ceremony.

Goalkeeper Áine Slattery, 6th year student in Borrisokane Community College won her first All-Star award.

The Shannon Rovers clubwoman was joined by two of her Tipperary defenders on the All-Star fifteen.





Moneygall native Mary Ryan secured the number four jersey while Thurles Sarsfield’s Karen Kennedy was named at centre-back on the team.

Last night was the most All-Stars Tipperary has received since 2006 when four players made the fifteen.