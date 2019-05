Former Tipp star Shane McGrath says he’s settling in well as coach to the Minor hurling team.

The All Ireland winner and two-time All Star was called up by Tipp Minor manager Paul Collins to join his backroom team.

Tipp take on Cork in the Munster Championship on Sunday in the curtain raiser to the Senior match.





Shane McGrath says he’s honoured to have the opportunity to coach the Minors.

Throw in is at 2pm, and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM.