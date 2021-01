Tipperary’s Sam Bennett has been shortlisted for RTE’s Sportsperson of the year.

The Carrick-on-Suir man won the green jersey at last year’s Tour de France, winning the final stage on the Champs-Élysées.

Bennett is one of six sportspeople nominated for the award, alongside Katie Taylor, Gearóid Hegarty, Ciarán Kilkenny, Colin Keane and Sanita Puspure.





The winner is to be announced on the airing of the awards show on Thursday January 28th.

Fellow Carrick-on-Suir man Sean Kelly won it in 1986.