All three Tipperary teams are in AIL action yesterday.

In Division 2C it finished 19-14 to Sunday’s Well in their fixture against Clonmel at Irish Independent Park.

Hosts Cashel lost out 18-12 to Barnhall in Spafield with both teams on 5 points after the opening weekend.





It was 26 a piece in Eaton Park where Nenagh Ormond faced Ballymena for their Division 2A clash.