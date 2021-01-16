Kearns: Sweeney is a ‘certainty’ for an All-Star award

Conor Sweeney is a “certainty” for an All-Star award according to former Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

Sweeney, along with Bill Maher, Kevin Fahey and Colin O’Riordan have all been nominated for this years All-Star football team.

The Ballyporeen man had previously been nominated in 2016 but lost out on receiving the award.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Kearns believes that this year, Sweeney should receive the honour:

“In 2016, I felt he should’ve gotten an All-Star that year.

“His performances that year were excellent and we certainly wouldn’t have gotten to an All-Ireland semi-final without him that year.

“He really sets an example for all the other players and a great captain as well and says and does all the right things.

“You couldn’t have a better role model or ambassador for Tipperary to be honest.

“So, I think he’d be hugely deserving of an All-Star and his performances on the field in my opinion make him a certainty for one.”