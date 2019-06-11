General sale stand tickets for Tipp v Limerick sold out

All stand tickets for Tipp versus Limerick in Semple Stadium this weekend are sold-out with none now available in shops or online.

Both County Boards have a number of stand tickets remaining – in the unlikely event of these tickets being returned, they will be put on public sale in Centra and Supervalu stores or online at tickets.ie.

Terrace Tickets for this fixture remain on sale with Tipperary allocated the Killinan End Terrace and Limerick being allocated the Town End Terrace.





Throw-in for the senior game is at 2 o’clock on Sunday while Tipp and Limerick also meet in the minor game which starts at midday