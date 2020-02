Tipperary senior footballers host Cork this evening in round 4 of the National League.

The Premier County have one win, one draw and one defeat to date while the Rebels sit top of the table with three wins from three.

Former Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton believes Cork are favourites but hopes Tipperary can surprise them.





Tipp FM will have live coverage from Semple Stadium at 7pm this evening is association with John Kennedy Motors, Main Toyota dealers Clonmel.