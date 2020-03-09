Cahir Park ease relegation fears with emphatic win

Cahir Park secured a vital three points in their quest to avoid relegation when they easily overcame a struggling Two Mile Borris side 8-2 in the TSDL Premier League.

The hosts took control of the game from the start but had to wait until the 21st minute to make the breakthrough when Shane Murphy finished well from the edge of the box.





Two Mile Borris have struggled in recent weeks after a great start to the campaign and before they could recover from going behind, Murphy struck again to double Cahir’s advantage.

The home side continued to dominate in the second half and didn’t have to wait long before adding to their tally. Just six minutes in, Alan O Donnell got the third when he fired in from close range and he made it four just before the hour mark as Cahir threatened to run riot.

Indeed, O’Donnell completed his hat-trick four minutes later as the Park moved into a five goal lead and not to be outdone Shane Murphy then equaled O’Donnells three goal tally in the 70th minute from the penalty spot.

To their credit Borris kept going and pulled two back in the 73rd and 75th minute, the first from the penalty spot. But Cahir soon got back into the groove with John ‘Benny Ryan’ making it seven and Rhys Byron finished the scoring as the home team ran out comfortable winners.