Bubbles making his way back from injury

Tipp sharp shooter John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer is making his way back into the Tipperary senior hurling set up following a lengthy injury lay-off.

The Killenaule man scored two points in Tipp’s win over Dublin at the weekend after being introduced in the second half – helping them book a place in the National Hurling League semi final.

The Premier now face Limerick on Saturday evening at Semple Stadium Thurles, with a 7pm throw in.





Tipp manager Michael Ryan says the experience last Sunday was great to bring him back into the group…