Beirne tipped to make Six Nations squad

Munster lock Tadgh Beirne and Ulster back Will Addison are set to be named in Ireland’s Six Nations squad for the first time today.

Joe Schmidt is due to unveil a 38 man panel as the countdown continues to next month’s opening match against England at the Aviva Stadium.

Beirne – who’s mother hails from Cahir – made his international debut during the summer tour to Australia, Addison against Italy in November.





With Luke McGrath injured and fitness doubts over Kieran Marmion and John Cooney, the uncapped Connacht scum half Caolin Blade could also be included.