Youthful Clonmel Town aiming for FAI Junior Cup scalp today

Clonmel Town will be looking to cause an upset in the FAI junior Cup 5th round this evening.

The Tipperary side are away to defending champions Fairview Rangers of Limerick at 6pm this evening.

Clonmel are looking to reach the last 16 with a very youthful squad.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Clonmel Town manager Barry Ryan says his youthful team won’t fear their Limerick opposition:

“The big thing for us as a club is there will be six players that will play who are under the age of 21 which is an absolutely phenomenal position for us to be in.

“18 games unbeaten this season with a group as young as it is, they are a real credit to the club and there’s a fearlessness to youth as well and the lads are really looking forward to it.

“Whilst they will respect Fairview, I think there will be no inhibitions or anything once we take to the field, we are there to do a job and we are confident that we can go and do that job.”