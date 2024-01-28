Tipperary defeat Limerick in challenge match

The Tipperary senior hurling team were in action today.

Liam Cahill’s side welcomed All-Ireland champions Limerick to FBD Semple Stadium at 2pm for an important challenge game.

The game was in aid of the Dillon Quirke Foundation, with all funds raised from the game being used for the charity’s work in screening children for heart defects.

Tipperary took an early lead, ending the first half: Tipperary: 3-13(22) Limerick:: 1-13(16).

The Premier continued this momentum into the second half, with a final score of Tipperary: 3-27(36) Limerick:: 1-20(23).

Today’s game also served as last preparations for both teams ahead of the start of the National Hurling Leagues next weekend.