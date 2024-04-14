Tipp Camogie in Division 1A league final in Croke Park

The Tipperary senior camogie team are in Croke Park this afternoon to play the Division 1A league final.

They play Galway in HQ at 2.30pm.

The Premier have not won the league since 2004 and last competed in the final back in 2009 whilst Galway are in their fifth consecutive final and looking for a third victory in a row.

Speaking on Friday night’s Across The Line, Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane says a win for Tipp today would be a huge statement:

“To win a league title, to be up there as league champions, there’s only two national titles every year and for Tipp to have one of them so early in the year it would be massive a huge boost going into championship and I think a real statement of intent.

“There’s no doubt about it, it would be a massive boost in confidence, it would be a massive result and I think it would give a huge lift to the whole county.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of today’s game with thanks to Klassy Lady Boutique, The Square, Cahir.