Tipperary have won the Very Camogie Leagues Division 1A title for the first time in twenty years.

They beat Galway by a single point in today’s final at Croke Park.

Captain Karen Kennedy with the Tipp goal.

The Full Time score was Tipperary 1-13 to Galway’s 0-15.

Elsewhere, Westmeath defeated Derry 4-8 to 16-points in the 2A final earlier.