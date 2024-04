St. Michael’s AFC are another Tipperary team who’ve picked up silverware today

The club from Tipp Town have won the Munster Junior Cup final.

They beat Waterford side Villa FC 3-1 in Fermoy this afternoon.

They went in to a 2-0 lead by the 35th minute.

But the Deise side got one back just after the hour mark, only for Michael’s to seal the victory with another score on the cusp of full time.