No changes to Tipperary team for NHL clash with Kilkenny

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s National Hurling League clash with Kilkenny.

Colm Bonnar has made no changes to the team that beat Laois last weekend.

The team lines out with Brian Hogan in goals with Cathal Barrett, James Quigley and Craig Morgan in the full-back line.

Dillon Quirke, Seamus Kennedy and Barry Heffernan are in the half-back line whilst Alan Flynn and Michael Breen partner in midfield.

Jason Forde is at centre forwarf with Dan McCormack and Ger Browne on the wings.

The full forward line is made up of Mark Kehoe, Denis Maher and Jake Morris.

There’s one change to the substitutes with John McGrath coming in for Gearoid O’Connor.

Tipperary squad to play Kilkenny: