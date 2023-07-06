Tough opposition for Tipp Senior Ladies Football relegation semi-final

Waterford will provide very difficult opposition for Tipperary in the senior ladies football relegation semi-final.

That’s according to Tipperary selector Tony Smith who’s been looking ahead to Tipp’s relegation battle.

Following defeats to Galway and Cork, Peter Creedon’s side play Waterford in the relegation semi-final on Saturday July 15th.

The sides met in the Munster championship earlier this year, with the Déise winning by two points.

Tony Smith knows what to expect come Saturday week:

“They are a very difficult team to play.

“They play a very conservative type of football which makes them very hard to breakdown and if you make a mistake they will punish you.

“It’s not something that we were looking forward to to say the least but that’s the reality of it that on Saturday week we have to play Waterford and hopefully beat them.

“Otherwise it’s a situation where if we lose, we have to play the losers of Laois and Cavan and you’d hate to be going down to the last game of all to play.”