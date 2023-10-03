Maher: Being part of Tipp management team needs 100% commitment

Padraic Maher has spoken about his recent departure from the Tipperary senior hurling management team.

It was announced last week that the 6-time All Star would not be involved with Liam Cahill’s backroom team in 2024, having spent one year as a selector.

Work commitments was the reason cited for the Thurles native not being able to continue in his role.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Padraic says he wouldn’t have been able to commit 100% to the cause next season.

“I really enjoyed my year in there and to be honest I would have loved to have stayed.

“It’s just the way things are going with my career with the Guards, I suppose it’s well publicised how the thing is a bit all over the shop at the moment so we are being pulled back a small bit in the next few months and going forward so I wouldn’t be able to commit 100% time-wise to Tipperary.

“As I said to Liam when I met him, I said ‘I love being involved, I love being involved in the management team, I love being involved with the players, it’s just whoever needs to be there, has to be able to do it 100% and I’m not able to give 100% next year’, so that’s why I took a step back.”