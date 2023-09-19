Greyhounds looking to continue unbeaten run in County Championship

Toomevara are 60 minutes away from a first county senior hurling final since 2008.

The 21-time champions defeated Clonoulty/Rossmore after extra-time in their quarter-final clash on Sunday to book a place in the last four.

They now take on Kiladangan on Sunday October 1st in the semi-final.

Speaking after Sunday’s extra-time win, Toomevara manager Ken Dunne is happy with how his team are progressing.

“We’ve four games won from four in the county championship, Loughmore are the same but look, the next day is going to be much more difficult and whoever we play we will be underdogs, which suits us fine.

“Not many people tipped us today, not many people tipped us over the group stages but we came out of that group.

“We will just get back in Tuesday night now and focus and start working again.”