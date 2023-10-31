Flynn: County Senior medal tops All Ireland win

Kiladangan captain Alan Flynn says leading his side to glory is one of the best things he’s ever done in his life.

The 2019 All-Ireland winner with Tipperary captained his side to a one-point victory over Thurles Sarsfields in Sunday’s final replay.

Alan’s twin brother Paul captained the side for their maiden county title in 2020.

Speaking after the game, Alan says things don’t get much better than that.

“That’s the pinnacle of your career – that is the peak that you can get. I have an All Ireland with Tipp in 2019 but that does not come close to beat the county medals that we have. We talked about this – the biggest medal you can get no matter what county you’re from – if you win the Senior County final that is the biggest medal you can win in hurling so to walk up them steps and lead that group of men for the last two years is one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life to be honest.”