Fanning confident Tipp can beat Galway

Tipperary will be ‘primed’ heading in to this evening’s All-Ireland quarter-final according to former All-Ireland winner Declan Fanning.

The Premier take on Galway in the Gaelic Grounds for a place in this year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Galway come into the game following their defeat to Kilkenny in the Leinster final whilst Liam Cahill’s side were able to brush off the disappointment following their loss to Waterford by overcoming Offaly last weekend.

Declan Fanning believes last weekend’s game will have prepared Tipperary well for today’s task.

“I’m really confident that we are going to win this.

“I just think that we are going to start really quick, that game last week will have primed them.

“I’d refer to it even like a boxer who’s going for a world title shot, he has a couple of fights before that title shot, easy fights, so if we’re looking at it like that they’ve got an easy game under the belts last weekend, they are primed to go and hit the ground running here.

“I just see that happening and the way the forwards are playing, if we can squeeze it up a little bit tighter in the back line, I could see us winning this by four or five points in the end.”

Throw-in this evening is at 6.15pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.