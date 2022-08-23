Drom & Inch impress former Tipp star Shane McGrath

An injury free Drom & Inch will take beating in this year’s Senior Hurling Championship.

That’s the view of former Tipp player Shane McGrath.

The battle for the Dan Breen Cup is hotting up following last weekend’s second round games.

The former All Ireland winner and All Star was asked by Paul Carroll on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM who he saw as favourites for the senior title this year.

“On form at the moment with the way they’re set up, physically the shape they’re in – both from the S&C side and the way they’re hurling – if they can keep all their best players fit for me it’s Drom & Inch.

“If they get a bit of momentum – physically they are in serious condition. Credit to everyone involved with them there. I think that they will take beating this year.”