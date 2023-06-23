Barrett returns from injury for Galway clash

There’s just one change in the Tipp team to face Galway in the All Ireland Senior Hurling quarter final tomorrow evening.

Cathal Barrett replaces Craig Morgan who went off injured during the Offaly game.

Two time All Star Barrett returns from an injury picked up in the draw against Limerick.

Patrick “Bonner” Maher misses out but Conor Bowe is named among the substitutes.

Throw-in is at 6.15 tomorrow evening at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.

TIPPERARY: R. Shelly; C. Barrett, M. Breen, E. Connolly; B. O’Mara, R. Maher, D. McCormack; C. Stakelum, N. McGrath (c); A. Tynan, J. Forde, S. Kennedy; J. Morris, S. Callanan, M. Kehoe. Subs: B. Hogan, C. Bowe, J. Campion, P. Campion, E. Heffernan, J. McGrath, G. O’Connor, N. O’Meara, Jack Ryan, Johnny Ryan, S. Ryan.

GALWAY: E. Murphy; J. Grealish, G. McInerney, D. Morrissey; P. Mannion, D. Burke (c), J. Cooney; S. Linnane, C. Mannion; B. Concannon, C. Fahy, T. Monaghan; C. Whelan, K. Cooney, E. Niland. Subs: D. Fahy, T.J. Brennan, F. Burke, S. Cooney, R. Glennon, A. Tuohy, T. Killeen, C. Cooney, J. Flynn, L. Collins, D. McLoughlin.