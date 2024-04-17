Tipp U20 footballers face must win game against Clare

The Tipperary U20 footballers are back in action this evening.

Niall Fitzgerald’s side welcome Clare to Ardfinnan in their Phase 2 Munster Championship group game.

The sides met in Quilty in Phase 1, where the Premier recorded a two-point win.

Tonight’s game is a must win as both sides are coming off respective losses in their opening Phase 2 game.

Throw-in this evening is at 6.15pm and Tipp FM will have live commentary with thanks to Road Safety, Tipperary County Council.

Meanwhile Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosts the meeting of Cork and Kerry this evening.