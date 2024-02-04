Tipp need to get a result away to Longford in the National Football League

The Tipperary senior footballers go in search of their first league points of the year today.

Paul Kelly’s side travel too Pearse Park to play Longford in their Division Four clash.

Both sides were relegated from Division Three last year and both sides also had opening round league defeats last weekend.

Speaking on Across The Line, football analyst Anthony Shelly says today’s tie is massive for both team.

“It’s a big game for both sides because lets face it, your league could be over if you lose on Sunday for either Longford or Tipperary.

“You would probably need to get 10 points to be involved in the promotion race which would mean winning your last five (if you lose on Sunday) which is always a tall order to win five in a row.

“Big game for both sides, Longford, after winning the O’Byrne Cup will obviously be strong favourites for it but when we played up there last year it was a draw and there’s not too much between the teams.”

We’ll have live commentary of today’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.