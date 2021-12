Tipperary will host two Munster Club Football semi-finals this weekend.

The fixture details have been set for Ballina’s clash with Mount Sion of Waterford in the Junior Football semi-final, with the game taking place in Borrisoleigh on Saturday at 1.30pm.

The following day, Tipperary Intermediate Champions Drom-Inch will face Na Gaeil of Kerry in the Munster semi-finals in Templetuohy at 1.30pm.