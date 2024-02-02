Tipp footballers look to get League campaign back on track

The Tipperary senior footballers will be hoping to get their first points of the season this weekend.

After last weekend’s opening round loss to Carlow, Paul Kelly’s side travel to Pearse Park to play Longford at 2pm on Sunday.

The sides met in the same venue in Division Three last year, where it ended up a draw.

Both sides suffered defeat in their opening games last weekend and football analyst Tom McGrath says the pressure will be on the home side on Sunday.

“It’s a must win for Longford because it’s a home match for them so the pressure has turned that little bit in our favour.

“Not saying we’re going to confidently go up and win or anything like that but Longford are under pressure now, they have to win with the importance of home games.

“They’ll be expected to win, they’ll be disappointed after last week and there’ll be a kick in them for that.”

Tipp FM will bring full live coverage and analysis in association with John Kennedy Motors, Cashel Road, Clonmel