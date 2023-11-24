Shelly expects Commercials – Dingle clash to be an exciting game

Clonmel Commercials are aiming to get back into a Munster senior club football final this weekend.

The 2015 Munster champions welcome Dingle to Semple Stadium on Sunday at 1.30pm in their semi-final tie.

Dingle boast two-time All Star winners Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan in their ranks.

Football analyst Anthony Shelly is expecting an exciting game on Sunday.

“They are two really good footballing sides, both like to play on the front foot so you won’t be looking at what we were looking at against Newcastle West when Commercials were faced with a blanket defence.

“I think this will be a far more open game of football.

“I’d say you will see two teams try to play football the way it should be played, on the front foot and a lot of ball moved with the foot rather than with the hand.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.