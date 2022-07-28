Feast of football action in Tipp this weekend

The County Senior Football Championship gets underway this weekend with fixtures on Saturday and Sunday.

Cahir and Upperchurch Drombane open up proceedings on Saturday evening. Their Group 1 game throws in at 5.30 in Dundrum as part of a double header which will see Arravale Rovers and JK Brackens in action at 7

Also at 7 o’clock there are two games in Group 3 – Leahy Park in Cashel plays host to the meeting of defending champions Loughmore Castleiney and Ardfinnan while Aherlow and Moycarkey Borris face off in Boherlahan.

There are three senior football championship games set for Sunday afternoon.

The Group 2 match between Rockwell Rovers and Drom-Inch throws in at midday in Boherlahan.

In the same group it’s Moyle Rovers and Kilsheelan-Kilcash at the Clonmel Sportsfield at 1pm.

Group 4 action has Ballyporeen taking on Éire Óg Annacarty – Donohill in Cahir at 12.30.