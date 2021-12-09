Tipperary Camogie Board ratified for the coming year

Many of the key positions in the Tipperary Camogie Board will remain unchanged next year.

The Annual Convention was held this week, with current Chairperson, Denis Lenihan from Newport, ratified to stay in the role next year.

Also staying in the same position next year are Shannon Rovers’ Grainne Fogarty as Secretary, Moyle Rovers’ Aine O’Donnell as Treasurer, and Ballybacon-Grange’s Grainne O’Leary as Development Officer.

Boherlahan-Dualla’s Philly Ryan has stepped down after a four-year term as PRO however, and will be replaced by Tipp FM analyst and Drom-Inch clubwoman, Geraldine Kinane.