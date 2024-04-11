Tipp camogie team calling on supporters to get behind them this weekend

The Premier are heading to Croke Park to take on Galway in the Division 1A league final on Sunday at 2.30pm.

It will be Tipp’s first league final appearance since 2009, with 2004 being the last time the Premier won the National League.

Speaking to Tipperary Camogie, Tipp forward Grace O’Brien is hoping for good support on Sunday.

“Last year against Waterford (All-Ireland semi-final) there was a huge crowd and a huge Tipp crowd at it and it makes such a difference when you’re on the pitch when you’re able to hear the crowd and hear the chants, it really does drive you on.

“Just from our behalf, it would mean the world to all of us if a lot of Tipperary supporters made the effort to come up to Croke Park.

“Being there and having that support there would mean the world to us.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been in a national final in Croke Park so for all younger girls interested in camogie in Tipperary it will be a great day out and hopefully we will be able to bring home some silverware and celebrate that.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game with thanks to Klassy Lady Boutique, The Square, Cahir.