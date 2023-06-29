Tipp Camogie supporters urged to travel in numbers to Nowlan Park

It’s hoped a big crowd can get behind the Tipperary senior camogie team this weekend.

Denis Kelly’s side travel to Nowlan Park to play All-Ireland champions Kilkenny on Saturday at 6pm.

Tipp are guaranteed at least a quarter-final place following last weekend’s win away to Wexford.

However, a win over Kilkenny would see the Premier top the group, which gives them a chance to get a bye to the semi-final.

Tipperary Camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane is hoping for good support on Saturday.

“We’d be hoping for a huge crowd to go to Nowlan Park on Saturday evening and try help the girls get this win.

“It would be a big scalp if they could beat Kilkenny, the All-Ireland champions, it would set them up lovely, they’d top the group.

“Two (of the three) group winners are going to go straight in to a semi-final and one in to the quarter-final, there’s going to be a draw after the game.

“Some years you would say a quarter-final mightn’t do you any harm but I think if Tipp bet Kilkenny we would love to get straight in to a semi-final spot and know that you’re only one big game, one big performance away from an All-Ireland appearance.

“That’s thinking down the line but that is the carrot.”