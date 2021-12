Tipperary’s Senior and Premier Junior teams have found out their opponents in next year’s National Camogie Leagues.

The Senior side are in a Division 1 group alongside Galway, Offaly, Down and Dublin.

The group winners will progress to the League final.

In Division 2, Tipp’s Premier Junior side are in a group with Kilkenny, Waterford and Westmeath, with the top two progressing to the knockout stages.

The first games in the League are due to get underway on the first weekend in February.