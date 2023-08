Last night’s opening game in the County Senior Camogie Championship ended in victory for Clonoulty Rossmore over Knockavilla Donaskeigh.

19 points to 8 the result in Clonoulty.

The County Intermediate Camogie Championship gets underway this evening.

The format this year sees 7 teams battle it out in one group, with the top four heading to the semi-finals.

Tonight’s action sees Cahir take on Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Throw-in is at 7pm in Cahir.