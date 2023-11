The West Tipperary side are opening their new 50 metre by 34 metre all weather Astro Turf Facility.

Funding for the development was secured under the CLÁR Rural development initiative and the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) with a fundraising initiative to be launched covering the remaining costs.

All are welcome to the opening night at 7pm on Friday at Solohead GAA Grounds with refreshments in the nearby Hideout at 8pm.